Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Joy, Elimination Jitters, and Who's in the Danger Zone!

The mood in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestants was emotional as they experienced Family Week in the house recently. The popular reality show is now gearing up for the 11th-week elimination.



Kalyan, Emmanuel, Bharani, Demon, Sanjana, and Divya have been nominated. Reports are circulating that Sanjana and Divya are in the danger zone.

Netizens are predicting that Divya will be eliminated from the house. Whether Divya will actually be evicted from the show is yet to be seen.