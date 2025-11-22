 Top
Home » Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Joy, Elimination Jitters, and Who's in the Danger Zone!

Entertainment
22 Nov 2025 12:09 PM IST

Netizens are predicting that Divya will be eliminated from the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Family Week Joy, Elimination Jitters, and Whos in the Danger Zone!
x
A screengrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

The mood in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestants was emotional as they experienced Family Week in the house recently. The popular reality show is now gearing up for the 11th-week elimination.

Kalyan, Emmanuel, Bharani, Demon, Sanjana, and Divya have been nominated. Reports are circulating that Sanjana and Divya are in the danger zone.

Netizens are predicting that Divya will be eliminated from the house. Whether Divya will actually be evicted from the show is yet to be seen.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bigg boss telugu 9 nagarjuna 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X