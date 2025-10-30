Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eighth Week Voting Trends

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading towards the eighth week elimination. Recently, Srija and Bharani re-entered the house. Now, they have become permanent members of the house.



Kalyan Padala, Thanuja, Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Ramu Rathod, Duvvada Madhuri, Demon Pavan, and Gaurav have been nominated for this week's elimination.



If the latest reports are to be believed, Demon Pavan and Gaurav are in the danger zone. One from these two will be evicted from the house.



Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

