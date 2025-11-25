Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Double Elimination On the Cards?

The things inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are changing as the grand finale is only a few weeks away. The contestants got a chance to survive in the house as there was no elimination.

If there had been an eviction, Divya and Sanjana would have faced the axe. Luckily, Jabardasth Emmanuel used his special power to save them at the last minute.

The real luck may not return next week, as these two contestants are in the danger zone in unofficial polls.

Sanjana and Divya are in the danger zone as they are garnering the least votes from the viewers. If there’s a double eviction, Divya and Sanjana would surely leave the house. Let’s wait and see what future awaits them.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

