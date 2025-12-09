Bigg Boss Telugu 9: 14th Week Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has reached its crucial week before the grand finale. With only a few days left for the makers to bring the curtains down, the nominated contestants for the 14th week are Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, Thanuja, and Bharani.



The voting lines have been opened for the nominated contestants, and the show fans have started voting for their favourite contestants.



The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to be held on December 21, 2025. However, the makers are yet to announce the official finale date for the show.



Who do you think will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this week?

