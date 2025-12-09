Bigg Boss Tamil 9: 12th Week Voting Trends
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, has had its share of surprises and drama. Prajin was evicted in Sunday's episode.
With just a few days left until the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale, the nominated contestants for the 12th week are: Vinoth, Sabari, Kamrudin, Sandra, Viyana, FJ, and Ramya.
In unofficial polls, FJ and Ramya are currently in the danger zone. There is a possibility that Ramya may be eliminated from the house this weekend.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
