Bigg Boss Tamil 9: 12th Week Voting Trends

9 Dec 2025 10:35 AM IST

There is a possibility that Ramya may be eliminated from the house this weekend.

A screengrab from the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 promo.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, has had its share of surprises and drama. Prajin was evicted in Sunday's episode.

With just a few days left until the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale, the nominated contestants for the 12th week are: Vinoth, Sabari, Kamrudin, Sandra, Viyana, FJ, and Ramya.

In unofficial polls, FJ and Ramya are currently in the danger zone. There is a possibility that Ramya may be eliminated from the house this weekend.

