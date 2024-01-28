Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner, Runners Up

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is all set to come to a close tonight in a grand finale. Five finalists are left in the house and viewers can't wait to know which contestant will clinch the title.

Colors Kannada has garnered huge TRPs for this most watched reality show on television. Show host Kichcha Sudeep evicted 6th finalist, Thukali Santosh from the house last night.

Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh and Varthur Santosh are the top 5 finalists who are battling it out to win the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 race.

There is intense competition between the contestants, who are going all out to win Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trophy.

Sangeetha Sringeri is said to be audience favourite and topping the trending charts. However, Drone Prathap is said to have secured maximum votes in the final count.

But who amongst the five will clinch Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale? We will know tonight in the final episode.