Top
Home » Entertainment

BBK10: Sudeep Evicts Thukali Santosh

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
28 Jan 2024 5:40 AM GMT (Update:2024-01-28 05:45:25.0)
Today, contestants and viewers are waiting with bated breath to know which contestant will win Bigg Boss Kannada 10
BBK10: Sudeep Evicts Thukali Santosh
x
The first finalist was evicted from Bigg Boss house. Sudeep evicted Thukali Santosh (in picture) from Bigg Boss 10 house. — By Arrangement

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is inching towards the finish line. Even as contestants gear up for the Grand Finale, BBK10 host Kichcha Sudeep announced that one of the contestants will be eliminated before the finals.

Yes. The first finalist was evicted from Bigg Boss house. Sudeep evicted Thukali Santosh from Bigg Boss 10 house. Thukali Santosh is the first finalist to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.

Today, contestants and viewers are waiting with bated breath to know which contestant will win Bigg Boss Kannada 10. As per reports, share is a tough contest between the five finalists.

In the final five now, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh, Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda and Varthur Santosh remain in the house.

Stay tuned for updates.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BBK10 Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Kichcha Sudeep 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X