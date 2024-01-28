BBK10: Sudeep Evicts Thukali Santosh

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is inching towards the finish line. Even as contestants gear up for the Grand Finale, BBK10 host Kichcha Sudeep announced that one of the contestants will be eliminated before the finals.

Yes. The first finalist was evicted from Bigg Boss house. Sudeep evicted Thukali Santosh from Bigg Boss 10 house. Thukali Santosh is the first finalist to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.

Today, contestants and viewers are waiting with bated breath to know which contestant will win Bigg Boss Kannada 10. As per reports, share is a tough contest between the five finalists.

In the final five now, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh, Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda and Varthur Santosh remain in the house.

Stay tuned for updates.