Bigg Boss Gautam Krishna Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Martyr Murali Nayak’s Parents

The trailer launch event of the upcoming film “Solo Boy” turned into a deeply emotional and patriotic gathering as Bigg Boss fame Gautam Krishna handed over a donation of Rs₹1 lakh to the family of martyr Murali Nayak, who laid down his life during Operation Sindhura. As a mark of respect and honor, the trailer was officially launched by the martyr’s parents, symbolizing the film’s deep-rooted values in nationalism and humanity.





Produced by Seven Hills Satish under the Seven Hills Productions banner, the film is presented by Venu Dari Baby Nehasri and directed by P. Naveen Kumar. Gautam Krishna plays the lead alongside Swetha Avasthi and Ramya Pasupuleti, with a strong supporting cast including Posani Krishna Murali, Anita Chowdary, Shafi, RK Mama, Bhadram, Anand Chakrapani, Surya, and others. Trilok Siddhu handles cinematography while Judah Sandy provides the music.

A Powerful Tribute at the Launch

In a heartfelt gesture, Gautam Krishna invited the parents of martyr Murali Nayak to launch the trailer. Speaking at the event, they expressed pride in their son’s sacrifice for the nation and praised Gautam for treating them like his own parents. “Listening to Gautam speak felt like hearing our son again,” they emotionally shared.

Industry’s Emotional Support

Veteran producer Damodar Prasad, actor Sudhakar from Life is Beautiful, director AT Satyanarayana, music director RP Patnaik, and others praised the film’s patriotic gesture and content. Many applauded producer Satish’s genuine passion for cinema, and Gautam’s selfless involvement in the film — even contributing his own money during budget shortfalls and opting to take payment only after the film’s success.

RP Patnaik added that he is planning a musical night fundraiser for the martyr’s family and expressed admiration for Gautam’s dedication, likening his journey to that of the late Uday Kiran.

Gautam Krishna Announces “Samavarthi” Trust

During his speech, Gautam Krishna announced the launch of his “Samavarthi” Trust, through which he will donate half of all his future earnings to support underprivileged and deserving causes. As a first step, he donated ₹1 lakh from his Bigg Boss earnings to Murali Nayak’s family and pledged to continue sharing his monthly donations transparently via social media.

Director & Producer Speak

Director P. Naveen Kumar thanked the audience and highlighted that Solo Boy reflects the struggles of middle-class families. He emphasized the efforts of the dedicated technical team and praised Gautam for his powerful performance. Producer Satish Kumar emotionally thanked the media, expressing his hope that films like Solo Boy, despite being small-budget, receive the recognition they deserve through strong content and collective support.

Solo Boy is scheduled to hit theatres on July 4th, and promises a soul-stirring story filled with emotional depth, national pride, and relatable struggles of youth and family. With a unique blend of fresh content and heartfelt values, the film is poised to make a strong mark this season.