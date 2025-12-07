Bigg Boss 19 Finale Voting Trends: This Contestant in Top Position

The Bigg Boss 19 finale is just hours away, and the excitement is reaching its peak as fans obsessively track voting trends to see who might win the trophy tonight. With the competition entering its final stretch, attention has shifted entirely to the fluctuating online numbers that hint at which contestant may walk away as the BB19 winner.

According to early, unofficial online voting charts, Gaurav Khanna is currently dominating the top spot. His strong fanbase has pushed him ahead in the finale trends, placing him at No.1. Right behind him is music composer-singer Amaal Mallik, who holds second place, followed by Kashmir’s fierce performer Farhana Bhatt in third. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More take the fourth and fifth positions, though their margins remain unpredictable.

While these trends aren’t official, they are certainly shaping the Bigg Boss 19 conversation online. Social media has been flooded with hashtags, trend screenshots, fan edits, and nonstop campaigning from every fandom. With emotions running high and voting lines still open, supporters are doing everything they can to push their favourite contestant to the top.

The finale lineup became clear after the last mid-week eviction, where Malti Chahar was eliminated after receiving the lowest votes. This confirmed the Top 5: Gaurav, Farhana, Amaal, Pranit, and Tanya—each with a completely different approach to the game, making this one of the most diverse and unpredictable finales in recent seasons.

A reliable industry source also revealed that the finale will be “a blockbuster event,” featuring special guests Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, along with former contestants returning to cheer for their favourites. The top five finalists will also deliver special performances before the winner is announced.

Here’s how the finalists currently stand in online trends:

Contestant Rank Status

Gaurav Khanna 1st Finalist

Amaal Mallik 2nd Finalist

Farhana Bhatt 3rd Finalist

Tanya Mittal 4th Finalist

Pranit More 5th Finalist

Malti Chahar Eliminated Mid-week

With the finale just hours away, tensions are running high. While online charts show Gaurav leading, Bigg Boss history proves that anything can change until the very last moment. The official winner will be announced on December 7 at 11:30 PM—and that’s when the real truth will be revealed.

Who will take home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? The countdown has officially begun.