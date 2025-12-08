Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna: ‘I Wanted to Stand on My Own Terms’

Mumbai: Following a thrilling finale that kept audiences glued to their screens, actor Gaurav Khanna emerged triumphant, lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 19. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 saw Khanna competing against top finalist Farrhana Bhatt, who finished as the first runner-up. Shortly after his win, Gaurav Khanna spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts on lifting the show's trophy. Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans.

It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot." Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression. "I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation," he added.

The 'Anupamaa' star emphasised how he managed to connect with the audience, which he believed helped him win the show. "Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers," he shared. Contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More were also among the top five. Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.

