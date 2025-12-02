Bigg Boss 19 Winner and Runner-Up Predictions

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is approaching, and show buffs are busy predicting who will be the winner. Bigg Boss 19 has received a positive response from fans. The grand finale of BB19 is going to be held on December 7, 2025.



Gaurav Khanna has become the first finalist of the current season as he won the Ticket to Finale task. The show is being hosted by Salman Khan.



Netizens predict that Gaurav Khanna might be the winner of the show, whereas Amaal Malik could be the runner-up, as these two are in the race to lift the trophy. This is just a prediction; the real winner will be decided on the finale date based upon the votes. The finale race is going to be between Gaurav and Amaal.



Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19? Let us know in the comments section below.



