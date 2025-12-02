Bigg Boss 19 Top 6: The Final Sprint and What Fans Really Think About Each Contestant

As Bigg Boss 19 is inching into its finale week, the competition is electric. The dramatic double eviction of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha earlier had left the house with what looks like its final Top 6 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. Such a diverse range of contestants has surely driven this finale stretch to be nothing short of thrilling, with each contestant carrying a unique identity, fanbase, and playing style. Let's dive deep into how audiences are reacting to each of them as the finale inches close.

Gaurav Khanna - The Calm Strategist

Gaurav has emerged as one of the strongest forces this season. His composed nature, well-timed reactions, and ability to hold his ground without resorting to unnecessary drama earned him massive respect. He rarely loses control, maintains dignity even in heated situations, and this is what fans love about him. Many believe he depicts the “ideal winner” balanced, fair, and emotionally grounded. A very small section of viewers feels his calmness borders on passiveness, but overall, he stands as a clear favourite.

Farrhana Bhatt – The Firecracker



Perhaps the most talked-about contestant of this season, Farrhana brings entertainment and unpredictability. The fans love how bold she is and how she calls out the hypocrisy with no holds barred. She keeps the fire in the house going, and according to many viewers, she is considered the “real content” of the show. Aggression and sharp comments often attract criticism. Many feel she crossed personal boundaries a bit too often, yet she also proved to be a strong, although polarizing, finalist.



Amaal Mallik - The Emotional Heart



Amaal is the emotional anchor of the house. His honesty, warmth, and vulnerability resonate with his audience immediately since they feel he is raw and unfiltered. His supporters feel that he doesn't manufacture artificial drama and instead chooses to be true to himself. Critics, however feel he gets too overwhelmed and at times reacts more emotionally than strategically. He remains, though, a sentimental favourite with a steady fanbase.



Pranit More - The Smooth Strategist



Pranit is widely regarded as one of the smartest players in the house. Fans praise his calm calculations, the thoughtfulness with which he performs every task and the way he handles pressure. He rarely lets emotions get in the way of his judgment. But on the other side, some viewers do feel he flip-flops between groups, which makes him appear overly diplomatic. Still, many believe that his game has been strong and consistent enough to take him to the finale podium.



Tanya Mittal - The Unapologetic Queen



Tanya's journey has been full of ups and downs. She speaks her mind, stands firm on her opinions, and refuses to dilute her personality for the sake of gameplay. Her confidence has earned her a loyal fanbase that enjoys her rawness. At the same time, her sharp attitude and occasional elitist remarks draw criticism. Loved or hated, she remains unforgettable and in Bigg Boss, that is a strength.



Malti Chahar - The Silent Fighter

Malti may not be the loudest in the house, but her growth in the show has impressed many viewers. Her sincerity, maturity, and ability to survive through conflicts all these months without losing dignity have been appreciated by her fans. Some of them feel she is underrated and deserves a lot more credit. Not being the most popular, she is considered the dark horse of the season who can spring a surprise.

