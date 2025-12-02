Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal Grilled by Media Left, Right & Center

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered one of the most intense and unfiltered media rounds the show has seen in years. Tensions were already running high inside the house, but the pressure multiplied when contestants were summoned to the garden area for the much-anticipated press conference. What followed next was a complete grilling-not a corner left untouched-with Taniya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt facing the harshest questions of the season.



The episode opened with a very mundane and heated conversation between Gaurav Khanna, Taniya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt before the storm hits over daily chores. Taniya refused to wash dishes with Amaal Mallik or take responsibility for cooking and bathroom cleaning. Continuously, her 'no' for anything infuriated Gaurav, who finally lost his cool and raised his voice. And that brought Malti Chahar instantly into the scene; she keeps telling him to stop and defend Taniya. But this intervention was also not solely for fair play, but because Malti has long nursed a dislike for Gaurav, and here too, she added fuel to a burning fire.



The real drama only started when the press conference did. Reporters didn't hold back, putting Taniya in the hot seat. They asked her about her behavior, her self-claimed image, and the contradictory statements she made throughout the entire season. The first major blow came when a journalist called her out for referring to herself as a “spiritual leader.” Taniya immediately denied the label and changed it to “spiritual influencer,” but the damage was done. Behind her, Amaal and Gaurav were seen smirking and mocking her-something Taniya noticed, which increased her discomfort.



The grilling only intensified from there. A journalist confronted her for attempting to manipulate the narrative inside the house, calling her out for greeting the media with "Jai Shri Ram" and then "scolding" them moments later. Another reporter bluntly told her that she had "no self-respect." That moment did leave the house in shock. She was also asked about running a "jhooth ki factory" and projecting saree-wearing contestants as weak to which she couldn't give a proper explanation.



But Taniya wasn’t the only target of the press. Gaurav Khanna was hit with sharp criticism too, with one journalist referring to him as “lomdi” (fox)implying guile and passive aggression. Reporters questioned his selective involvement, his fluctuating loyalty, and his frequent bursts of moral superiority.



Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt was also grilled over her negative attitude the entire season. Journalists pointed out her constant complaining, judgmental remarks, and how she was inconsistent at every step. Her failure to preserve relationships inside the house was torn apart.



Adding to the chaotic energy was Farrhana's sharp humour-her one-liners, especially "Ped se baat kar," became the unexpected comic relief amidst the tension. But even her sass couldn't dilute the intensity of the session. By the end, the contestants seemed shaken. The media round exposed fissures, questioned motives, and brought unseen layers of each contestant to light. As the house absorbed the fallout, one thing was clear: Bigg Boss 19 has finally entered into its most explosive phase, and nothing will be the same after this grilling.





This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.