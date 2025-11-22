Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha

This week on Bigg Boss 19 has been a full emotional arc—from heartwarming family entries to a stormy Weekend Ka Vaar. The latest promo reveals Salman Khan returning in full force, taking contestants—especially Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha—to task in a heated, no-nonsense confrontation.

The episode opens with Salman addressing the behaviour that dominated the week. First in line is Amaal Mallik, whose interactions with Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna have sparked widespread conversation. Salman doesn’t mince words as he accuses Amaal of being selective in his confrontations.

“Amaal doesn’t fight with strong people; he just backbites about them,” Salman tells him bluntly, leaving the house in complete silence.

He further points out a clear pattern: Amaal avoids direct conflict with major players like Gaurav, Farrhana, and Pranit, only to complain or criticize later in private groups. When Amaal attempts to justify himself, Salman shuts him down instantly, reminding him that explanations do not erase consistent behaviour.

The focus then shifts to another underlying catalyst—Shehbaz Badesha. Throughout the season, Shehbaz and Amaal’s bond has been highlighted, sometimes admired, sometimes criticised. But Salman takes a firm position, stating that many of Amaal’s issues stem from Shehbaz’s over-involvement.

In a moment that stuns both the housemates and viewers, Salman turns to Shehbaz and declares, “Since the day you have entered the house, you have been a chamcha.” The comment leaves Amaal and Shehbaz visibly shaken. Salman accuses Shehbaz of inserting himself into conflicts unnecessarily and intensifying situations instead of resolving them. He notes that Shehbaz’s possessiveness and interference have repeatedly escalated tensions rather than supporting Amaal.

But the confrontation doesn’t end there. Salman then addresses one of the biggest controversies of the week—the duo’s allegation that Bigg Boss has been unfair in its decisions. The complaint had triggered chaos inside the house, and the host makes it clear that such accusations won’t be tolerated.

“The chaos you created by calling Bigg Boss unfair was unacceptable. If I had been in the house, I would have opened the gates for you to leave—without even giving you an option,” Salman states sternly. The promo promises a hard-hitting Weekend Ka Vaar that will shake up the house dynamics. With Salman’s scathing reprimands echoing through the house, contestants are bracing for consequences, shifting alliances, and a possible reshuffling of power equations. For the audience, this dramatic turn is exactly what Bigg Boss weekends are made for.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College