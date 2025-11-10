Farrhana Bhatt Fans Accuse Salman Khan of Favouritism

The latest Bigg Boss 19 controversy has set social media ablaze. Farrhana Bhatt’s team has accused host Salman Khan of blatant favoritism, claiming he is “too protective” toward contestant Amaal Malik. The allegation that Salman is “babysitting” Amaal has triggered a fierce online storm, making this one of the season’s most explosive weeks yet.

According to Farrhana’s PR team, the issue began after Salman’s recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he confronted Farrhana for her sharp remarks against Amaal. While the host has often reprimanded contestants, fans were quick to notice that his tone toward Amaal seemed unusually gentle — even playful.

Farrhana’s team reacted strongly, posting on social media: “Equal platform, equal voice. Favoritism kills the game. We stand for fairness!” The statement went viral within hours, with hashtags like #JusticeForFarrhana and #BiasedBiggBoss trending on X (formerly Twitter). Salman’s supporters hit back with #InSupportOfSalmanKhan, dividing the fandom into two fiery camps — one accusing the host of bias, and the other claiming Farrhana’s team was playing the “victim card” for publicity.

Inside the house, tensions only deepened. Farrhana, visibly upset after the episode, confided in Taniya Mittal that she felt “singled out.” Amaal stayed silent, though his calm demeanor seemed to irritate some housemates. Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar were later seen debating the issue — Gaurav argued that “Salman treats everyone differently based on their behavior,” while Malti hinted that “some people just can’t take criticism.”

Industry insiders also joined the fray. A TV critic noted, “Every season sees bias accusations, but this one exploded because Farrhana and Amaal both have huge fan followings.”

So far, neither Colors TV nor the Bigg Boss team has issued an official statement. However, Salman Khan — known for addressing controversies head-on — is expected to respond during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

With Bigg Boss 19 already being one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent years, this latest drama has only added more spice. Whether it’s strategy, frustration, or smart PR, one thing is certain — Bigg Boss continues to prove that no controversy is too small to dominate national headlines. Fans now eagerly await Salman’s take on the “babysitting” storm in the days ahead.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an Intern from St Joseph’s Degree and PG College.