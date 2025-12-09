Bigg Boss 19 Post-Finale Drama: Unfollows, New Bonds and Controversial Statements

The curtains might have fallen on Bigg Boss 19, but the drama outside the house is engaging audiences across all social media platforms. The post-finale tea is piping hot, with contestants making headlines for their actions, statements, and shifting alliances. From unexpected unfollows to new friendships and bold statements, here's a look at what's gone down since the grand finale.



Gaurav Khanna Speaks Out



Gaurav Khanna, the winner of Bigg Boss 19, lost no time in addressing the "fixed winner" narrative doing rounds on social media after his victory. Reacting to trolls, Gaurav said with confidence that though such comments don’t bother him, till the time conversation keeps happening, he’s happy. His calm and composed demeanor shows his focus is on enjoying the win rather than engaging in online disputes.



Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri's Fallout



Among the first major post-finale moments was when Tanya Mittal unfollowed Neelam Giri, following which the latter returned the favor. The two were considered inseparable best friends inside the Bigg Boss house, but clearly, their bond didn’t last for long after the cameras stopped rolling. It surely did not go unnoticed by the fans, who started speculating over the reasons, but the truth still remains unknown.



New friendships and rivalries



While one friendship came to an end, another blossomed in a surprising turn of events. Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, rivals on the show during the season, have now become thick friends. Their friendship has come as a shock for many fans because the two weren't exactly on good terms inside the house. And this proves that even the worst of enemies can let bygones be bygones.



Zeeshan and Tanya React to Gaurav's Victory



Not everyone seemed pleased with Gaurav Khanna’s win. Two of the more vocal contestants, Zeeshan and Tanya, did not look quite pleased with the result, though they tried their best to keep their cool. On the other hand, Amaal, who had been quite vocal in support for Gaurav throughout the season, was proud that his friend had won the show and proudly shared his support on social media.



Abhishek's Praise for Farrhana



This was quite unexpected, as Abhishek Bajaj praised Farrhana Bhatt for her aggressive gameplay and congratulated Gaurav Khanna with an inspiring caption, "Rise and shine." It is this display of sportsmanship that has given rise to speculation of the changing equations of the group post-finale.



Pranit's Hope for Resolution

Pranit says that he believes, with time, the issues between him and Abhishek will sort out. In spite of what happened between them, Pranit is optimistic that their differences can be left behind, and this reflects a mature and diplomatic side of the Bigg Boss 19 inmates.

Farrhana Clears the Air



Farrhana Bhatt finally took to social media and addressed rumors going on about her and Bhaskar Bhatt. She made it crystal clear, once and for all, that they are "just friends."



Mridul's Emotional Moment



The finest moments after the finale are for certain when Mridul Tiwari went emotional over Gaurav's win. His viral video on social media showcased the genuine and deep bond between the two, adding a layer of sincerity in the often chaotic Bigg Boss world. As the dust settles, the Bigg Boss 19 drama is ongoing with contestants making bold statements, new bonds, and leaving fans with plenty to talk about long after the season ended.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from Deccan Chronicle.