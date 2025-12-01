Bigg Boss 19 Mid-Week Shock: Malti Chahar or Tanya Mittal Likely to Face Eviction!

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by actor Salman Khan, has been making a lot of noise on social media. With the finale of BB19 just around the corner, the competition among the contestants is getting fiercer.



The makers are all set to announce a mid-week elimination. Tanya, Farhana, Malti, Pranit, and Amaal have been nominated for this week's eviction. Reports are doing the rounds that either Malti Chahar or Tanya Mittal will be evicted in the mid-week elimination, which is scheduled for Wednesday.



The journey videos of the top five contestants will be telecasted on Thursday and Friday.



The grand finale of BB19 is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

