Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Two-Week Extension, Wild Card Twists Rumored
Bigg Boss Season 19 is now inching closer to the Grand Finale. Reports are circulating that the show is likely to be extended for another two weeks. In a major twist, the show organizers are planning for two wild card entries.
The buzz on social media suggests that Baseer Ali might re-enter the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. That's not all; there is a chance for a new wild card entry joining along with him.
The second wild card contestant could be Akansha Jindal, contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife.
So far, there’s no official confirmation about Baseer Ali's re-entry into the house.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
