Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date, Time, and Viral Trophy Pic

Within a day, Bigg Boss 19 viewers will finally meet the winner of the ongoing season. The show is going to end in a couple of hours; the drama and non-stop fights among the housemates are going to hit a pause button as the show makers pull its curtains down. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to see who will lift the BB19 trophy.

The show makers unveiled the Bigg Boss 19 trophy to the contestants and the audience. Currently, the Bigg Boss 19 trophy is being widely shared by show buffs on social media. This year's trophy is totally different, and fans comment that the trophy seems to be an expensive one.



Here’s the trophy picture for you:

















The grand finale will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM on December 7. The show's live streaming is available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 9 PM.