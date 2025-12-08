Bigg Boss 19 Finalists: Gaurav Khanna to Pranit More's Total Earnings

As Bigg Boss Season 19 comes to an end, Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show. Gaurav Khanna, who rose to fame with Anupamaa, earned a massive fan following among the audience.



Gaurav Khanna: He was in the house for 15 weeks and reportedly charged Rs 17.5 lakh per week. Gaurav was one of the highest-paid contestants of BB19. His total earnings, including his fee and the prize money, sum up to approximately Rs 3 crore.



Amaal Mallik was the second highest-paid contestant of BB19. He used to charge Rs 8.75 lakh per week, with a total earning of Rs 1.225 crore for 14 weeks.



Tanya Mittal earned between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per week in BB19. Tanya's total earnings for fourteen weeks could be anywhere between Rs 42 lakh to Rs 84 lakh.



Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More were in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Farrhana's remuneration is estimated between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per week, making her earning for 14 weeks between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 56 lakh.

Pranit More was the least-paid contestant, reportedly earning Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per week. The stand-up comedian's total earnings for fourteen weeks were between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 28 lakh.