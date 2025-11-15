Bigg Boss 19 Finale Nears: Will There Be No Eviction This Weekend?

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale week, which is likely to take place by the middle of December. Over the past two to three weeks, there have been unexpected eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Mridul's eviction, as they were strong and popular contestants in the house.



Fans have been calling BB19 a scripted, biased show due to the unfair elimination of popular and strong contestants.



Amaal Malik, Kunickaa, Tanya, Farhana, Ashnoor, and Pranit have been nominated for this week's elimination. Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers are likely to announce no elimination this weekend.

If this news turns out to be true, then all the nominated contestants are safe from this weekend's eviction.



Let's wait and see.

