Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Smashes Plate in Heated Fight, Tanya Injured

In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events on Bigg Boss 19, contestant Farrhana Bhatt lost her temper in the kitchen, smashing a plate during an argument — an action that resulted in co-contestant Tanya Mittal sustaining an injury.

The confrontation began when Shehbaz Badesha, frustrated over repeated clashes regarding household chores, warned Farrhana that if she continued leaving dirty dishes, he would “keep them beside her bed.” The remark triggered an intense emotional reaction from Farrhana, who has been under visible stress in recent days.

Moments later, she grabbed a plate and hurled it with force onto the kitchen counter. The loud crack echoed through the house, instantly drawing attention — but what shocked everyone was when a sharp fragment flew off and struck Tanya’s forehead, causing her to bleed.

Housemates rushed to Tanya as she cried out in pain. Farrhana, visibly shaken and remorseful, immediately apologised while breaking down into tears, insisting she had no intention to harm anyone. Tanya, though emotionally overwhelmed — especially after a separate slapping incident earlier with Malti — assured her she understood it was accidental.

Shehbaz, however, maintained that Farrhana’s act crossed a serious line. Other contestants agreed, stressing that arguments are expected in the house, but breaking objects in anger creates a dangerous environment.

The incident sparked a wider discussion inside the house about emotional regulation, boundaries, and how rising pressure — especially with the "Ticket to Finale" twist — is intensifying tensions. Contestants appear mentally exhausted, with even small disagreements escalating rapidly.

Bigg Boss has yet to announce any disciplinary action, but anxiety and caution now hang heavily over the house. As the finale approaches, one thing is clear: emotional volatility is at an all-time high — and every reaction may shift the game.

This article is authored by Sakshi, Intern, St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.