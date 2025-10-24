 Top
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Emerges as Fan Favorite for Finale Spot

24 Oct 2025 2:52 PM IST

Farrhana's fans are rooting for her on social media.

Farrhana Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has successfully completed two months. Currently in its ninth week, there are 14 contestants left in the house vying for the BB19 title. Viewers seem to have found their favorite contestants in the house.

Netizens predict that Farrhana Bhatt is a potential contestant who deserves to be in the BB19 finalists. Farrhana's fans are rooting for her on social media.

Whether she will be able to make it to the finale round is yet to be seen. In the meantime, take a look at the photos:





