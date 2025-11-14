Bigg Boss 19: Fans Debate Top Five Finalists Amid Fixed Winner Rumors

Bigg Boss 19 is getting interesting for the viewers, as the makers are surprising the audience with unpredictable eliminations. Currently, there are nine contestants in the house, and fans are debating on social media who would win Bigg Boss 19 and who will make it to the top five finalists.



Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Shehbaz Badesha are in the race to compete to lift the trophy of BB19.



Netizens on social media are commenting that Farrhana Bhatt is the fixed winner of Bigg Boss 19.







Another unfair elimination loading to make that gutter rat @Farrhana_bhatt a winner #BiggBoss19 https://t.co/F2J56v8YEs — Munchkin🍒 (@itsminimunchkin) November 13, 2025













The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is all set to be held on December 14, 2025. It is also being said that the makers are likely to extend the show. The show organizers are yet to announce the final finale date of BB19.