Bigg Boss 19 Fame Mridul Tiwari Wins Hearts on International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Bigg Boss 19 fame Mridul Tiwari proved once again why he still remains one of the most loved and down-to-earth personalities from the season. On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the content creator and reality TV star spent his day visiting a rehabilitation center and interacting with patients, having emotional conversations, and bringing smiles to scores of faces. No sooner had his gesture gone viral on different social media platforms, fans started praising his humility and sincerity.



Mridul, who gained unprecedented popularity for his calm composure, maturity, and clean-hearted approach inside the Bigg Boss house, showed the same amount of compassion in real life as he dedicated the day to spread positivity and encouragement. Videos and photos from his visit showed him interacting with kids, elderly patients, and differently-abled people, listening to their stories, playing games, and even participating in small activities organized by the center.



According to eyewitness accounts, Mridul didn't make the visit a formality. He intermingled with all present, giving equal attention to everyone around him. The warmth in the conversations, the subtle humor, and the genuine affection were soothing, which made that day memorable not only for the patients but also for the staff. He also distributed care packages containing snacks, personalized gifts, and essential items in each package.



What stood out most was Mridul’s emotional message about inclusivity and compassion. He emphasized that disability is not a limitation but a different journey, and society must work towards creating equal opportunities, accessibility, and respect for everyone. Fans applauded his thoughtful approach, noting how his actions reflected the values he displayed during Bigg Boss 19 empathy, patience, and kindness.

On social media, #MridulTiwari and #IDPD2025 started trending as his fans hailed him for using his platform for a worthy cause. Many commented that unlike others who focus solely on glamour after reality show fame, Mridul has time and again chosen to spread awareness, support social causes, and stay in touch with people who look up to him.

The rehabilitation center thanked Mridul for brightening the day for so many individuals and for reminding everyone that humanity lies in small gestures of warmth and connection. The visit became one of the most heartwarming moments of the day, proof that influence goes beyond screens and the spotlight. This thoughtful initiative by Mridul Tiwari has once again shown why he remains an inspiration to thousands: a star with a big heart and an even bigger purpose.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.