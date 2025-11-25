Bigg Boss 19: Explosive Ticket to Finale Task Crowns Four Top Contenders

Bigg Boss 19 delivered one of its most explosive episodes yet with the launch of the Ticket to Finale Week task—an intense, strategy-heavy challenge that transformed the garden into a battleground of blazing fire pits, heavy jute bags and high-pressure gameplay. As Salman Khan often warns, “The way to the finale is not easy,” and this task proved exactly that.

The house was divided into two dramatic zones: the fiery “aag ka dariya” and a dry-grass field where contestants raced to pack jute bags with maximum weight. Two contenders stood on stools while the rest hustled to fill and lift bags—giving helpers the power to shift stools, destabilise rivals, or support their own contender. It was a ruthless mix of strength, speed, teamwork and mind games.

Round 1: Tanya vs Ashnoor

With Gaurav supporting Ashnoor and Pranit backing Tanya, the match turned aggressive from the first buzzer. Gaurav’s quick, strategic moves helped secure Ashnoor’s balance, making her the first daavedar for the Ticket to Finale Week.

Round 2: Pranit vs Shehbaz

A highly anticipated round saw Pranit and Shehbaz face off. Gaurav’s efficient grass collection strengthened Pranit’s position, leaving Shehbaz struggling. Pranit emerged as the second daavedar.

Round 3: Gaurav vs Malti

Supported by Ashnoor, Gaurav delivered another dominating performance. Despite Malti’s fierce resistance, Gaurav’s consistency paid off, earning him the third daavedar spot—and reinforcing his image as a top contender.

Round 4: Amaal vs Farrhana

In a gripping final round, Farrhana—helped by Gaurav—remained sharp and unshakeable under pressure. She secured a decisive victory, becoming the fourth daavedar of the week.

By the end of the action-packed task, the official Ticket to Finale Week contenders were revealed: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav and Farrhana. As the finale approaches, the competition has intensified into a survival showdown between the season’s strongest contestants. One thing is certain: the real battle for the finale begins now.

