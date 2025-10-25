Bigg Boss 19: Double Eviction Shock? Nehal Chuasama Rumored Out, Baseer Ali's Fate Also Uncertain

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for the weekend episode. The makers shot the Saturday episode on Friday. The name of the eliminated contestant has been leaked on social media.



According to sources, Nehal Chuasama is rumored to be eliminated from the show due to receiving the least number of votes. The buzz suggests he will be eliminated in Saturday’s episode.



That’s not all; there’s also news that the most talked-about contestant, Baseer Ali, might also be evicted from the show. Baseer's elimination would surely shock viewers because he has a good amount of fan following. His elimination, however, remains purely a speculation. Let’s wait and see the weekend episode.

