BIGBANG Comeback, Announces 20th Anniversary World tour

Legendary K-pop group BIGBANG has officially confirmed a global concert tour in 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, marking one of the biggest comeback events in K-pop this year.



The announcement was made by YG Entertainment on March 4 through a video message from founder Yang Hyun-suk, outlining the company’s major plans for 2026. The tour will celebrate the group’s two-decade legacy as one of the most influential acts in the Korean wave. The company revealed its roadmap for the year as it emphasized that the members of the group have agreed to reunite for a series of concerts worldwide, celebrating its debut in 2006. Making it the group's first large-scale world tour in years.



The anniversary concerts will feature G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, with three of them performing for BIGBANG’s current lineup, following major changes to the group over the past several years.



Former member T.O.P is not expected to participate in the anniversary tour as he has officially withdrawn from the group in 2023. He has stated publicly that he does not plan to return to BIGBANG activities and is currently focusing on solo music projects, working under his own label. As a result, the group will perform as a trio for the tour. Another former member, Seungri, left the entertainment industry in2019 following major legal controversies.



Although the full schedule has not yet been released, reports say the tour will include major global markets including South Korea, Japan, United States, Southeast Asia and Europe. BIGBANG historically held huge international tours, including the Alive Galaxy Tour (2012-2013) which attracted around millions of fans across multiple continents.



Another major milestone in the group’s comeback year is their upcoming appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, making it BIGBANG’s first Coachella appearance.



BIGBANG is widely considered one of the most influential K-pop groups ever, often called the "Kings of K-pop”. The group has also pioneered in modern K-pop concert spectacle helping spread the Korean wave globally and influencing later megastars like BTS and BLACKPINK.



Songs such as Fantastic Baby, Bang Bang Bang and Haru Haru became defining hits of K-pop’s global rise. On many fan forums and social media, many celebrated the comeback with speculating about surprise guests, possible new music and whether former members might appear in special stages.



Industry analysts say the comeback could become one of the biggest K-pop concert events of the decade with official tour date announcements, ticket sale and presale information and possible Coachella performance ahead of the year.