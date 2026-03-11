Big Shock in K-Pop: Heeseung Leaving Enhypen?

On March 10, the K-pop industry was shaken when Lee Heeseung, a member of ENHYPEN, announced he would be leaving the group.



The decision was confirmed by the group’s management agency Belift Lab, which posted the announcement on the fan platform Weverse and other social media. The agency stated that Heeseung would leave the group but would remain signed with the company.



According to the company, the decision came after extensive discussions with all members, as ENHYPEN will continue as a six-member group. The move is based on Heeseung’s personal artistic direction and future plans, as he intends to pursue a solo career. The remaining members include Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki.



Born on October 15, 2001, Lee Heeseung is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter. He first gained attention on the survival show I-Land in 2020, which led to the formation of ENHYPEN. He quickly became known for his strong vocals, dance skills, and stage leadership, earning recognition as one of the group’s core musical pillars.



ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020 and became one of the leading 4th-generation K-pop groups, achieving major milestones such as selling millions of albums, conducting global tours across Asia, the US, and Europe, and maintaining strong streaming popularity. They have won notable awards, including Best Artist and Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards 2021, Best Performance at the Seoul Music Awards 2022, and Top 10 Worldwide Fans’ Choice Awards 2023.



The group’s most recent release before the announcement was the 2026 EP “The Sin: Vanish”, marking the last project recorded as a seven-member unit.



While Heeseung has left the group, he remains signed with Belift Lab and is preparing for a solo debut, with reports indicating that a solo album is already in development.



The announcement generated widespread reactions across the K-pop community, with fans posting emotional tributes and memories. Some also launched petitions requesting the company to reconsider, with one reportedly gathering over 500,000 signatures in a single day. Fans have compared the situation to Zayn Malik leaving One Direction in 2015.

