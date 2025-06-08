Big Budget Flick Kubeeraa has Pan-Indian Appeal, Says Suniel Narang

Leading exhibitor-turned-producer Suniel Narang, who was recently elected as the President of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, opened up about the added responsibilities of his new role and his ambitious upcoming project Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Narang shared insights about the film and the current state of the Telugu film industry.



Q: You’ve taken charge as the President of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce at a time when the dispute between producers, distributors, and exhibitors is at its peak. How do you plan to address this?





A: This is an internal matter, and we are committed to resolving it amicably. We've already formed a 30-member panel with equal representation — 10 members each from the producers, distributors, and exhibitors' sectors. This committee will hold detailed discussions on profit-sharing models and the rental system. We are confident of arriving at a practical solution within three to four months.

Q: Reports suggest that the budget of Kuberaa has touched Rs 120 crore. The casting of Dhanush and Nagarjuna has certainly raised eyebrows.





A: I can confidently say that bringing Dhanush and Nagarjuna together was a casting coup. Director Sekhar Kammula has crafted well-etched roles that suit both their stardom and appeal. While I won't reveal the exact budget, Kuberaa is undoubtedly one of the costliest films in Telugu cinema to date. Working with Dhanush has been a special experience — he’s a thorough professional and an actor par excellence. We had a smooth shoot, and he delivers any role with ease and conviction.

Q: How did you manage to bring Nagarjuna on board?





A: Nagarjuna is not only a fine actor but also a very approachable and friendly person. When Sekhar Kammula narrated the script to him, he instantly connected with it and came on board. His role in the film is full-length, powerful, and significant. Watching Dhanush and Nagarjuna share screen space will be a treat for audiences, and we’re confident they’ll bring in massive openings when the film releases on June 20.

Q: Are there any plans to promote the film in Mumbai?





A: Absolutely. Our team will be visiting Mumbai and other major cities as part of our pan-India promotional campaign. Kuberaa features actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna, who have an appeal beyond the South. Rashmika Mandanna, who has found success in Bollywood with Animal and Chhava, will also be part of the promotions. We are aiming to reach non-Telugu audiences across the globe. Sekhar Kammula has crafted an exciting, new-age action entertainer that will engage audiences from all walks of life.

Q: How were you able to rope in big stars like Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun for your premium multiplex ventures?





A: It’s a mutually beneficial partnership, and working with them has been a great experience. Projects like AMB Cinemas with Mahesh Babu and AAA Cinemas with Allu Arjun generated tremendous buzz and excitement among fans and audiences. Venkatesh has always been supportive — we’re currently collaborating with him and others to revamp Sudarshan 70mm at RTC X Roads.

Our goal is to offer cine-goers a premium viewing experience with state-of-the-art facilities and a top-notch ambience. Having such iconic stars associated with these theatres ensures we maintain high standards, from cleanliness to overall hospitality. Additionally, we've also partnered with GMR to develop an open-air theatre that accommodates around 150 cars, giving audiences a unique and memorable "wow" experience.