Bhutan Film Institute Announces Inaugural International Film Festival

With the blessing of our royal patron Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, KBIFF will feature a diverse selection of films from around the world, showcasing the talents of both emerging and established filmmakers. The festival aims to foster cross-cultural dialogue and mutual understanding through the universal language of film, offering a platform for filmmakers to share their unique perspectives and stories.

Highlights of the KBIFF include:

Opening Gala (Sep 19, Paro): A grand opening ceremony bringing all our honoured guests together.

Film Screenings (Sep 20-22, Thimphu): A curated selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films from various genres and countries.

Workshops and Panels (Sep 20-22, Thimphu): Interactive sessions with renowned filmmakers, actors, and industry experts.

Awards and Closing Ceremony (Sep 23, Thimphu): Honoring outstanding films and filmmakers with prestigious awards.

"We are thrilled to launch the Kingdom of Bhutan International Film Festival," said Tshering Phuntsho, Festival Director of KBIFF. "This festival is a celebration of creativity and storytelling, and we are excited to bring together filmmakers and audiences from around the globe to our beautiful country."

The Kingdom of Bhutan, known for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to Gross National Happiness, provides a unique and inspiring backdrop for this festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the warmth and hospitality of Bhutanese culture while enjoying a diverse cinematic program.