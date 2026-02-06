Bhumika Recalls Sleepless Nights

Telugu actress Bhumika Chawla, who rose to fame with blockbuster films like Kushi (with Pawan Kalyan), Okkadu (with Mahesh Babu), and Simhadri (with Jr NTR), has been focusing on strong character-driven roles in recent years. She is currently playing a pivotal role in her upcoming film Euphoria and turned visibly emotional while speaking at a promotional event, leaving many in the audience deeply moved.

After taking a brief break from films, Bhumika made a comeback with Nani’s MCA and has since been selectively choosing impactful roles. Notably, Euphoria marks her reunion with director Gunasekhar, who had earlier delivered one of the biggest hits of her career, Okkadu. Their collaboration has generated considerable buzz, especially after the release of the film’s teaser.



The teaser hints at Bhumika portraying a powerful and emotionally intense character. Based on real-life incidents, Euphoria is said to explore strong human emotions, and her role is reportedly one of the film’s emotional pillars. This deep connection to the character was evident during the promotional event, where Bhumika shared her personal experience from the shoot.



While addressing the audience, she revealed that the role affected her deeply. “There were many nights when I couldn’t sleep properly. Sometimes I would wake up at one o’clock, sometimes at two. My mind was constantly occupied with the character,” she said. As she continued speaking, Bhumika became overwhelmed and broke down on stage. Though she tried to regain composure and return to the microphone, she was unable to hold back her tears and grew emotional once again.



Noticing the moment, the event’s anchor reassured the audience, stating that viewers would fully understand Bhumika’s emotions after watching the film. Her reaction clearly reflected how intensely she had immersed herself in the role.