Bhootni Returns: Fans Go Wild as Taarak Mehta’s Latest Track Sparks Nostalgia

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is once again riding high on nostalgia and laughter, thanks to its latest storyline featuring a mysterious and glamorous “bhootni.” The show’s promos teasing the eerie holiday trip of Gokuldham Society members have gone viral across social media, with fans flooding pages with reactions and excited throwbacks to the first and iconic “bhootni” track that once catapulted the show to the No. 1 spot.



What’s got fans so hooked? It’s the perfect blend of spooky suspense and classic TMKOC humour. The current storyline revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Society planning a fun getaway at a countryside holiday home, but there's a catch. The bungalow is rumored to be haunted. The Gokuldham Society members don’t know that yet, but the ever-cautious Bhide can’t shake off the feeling that something isn’t right.

In the promos going viral on social media, the excitement is palpable. While Sodhi is in full-on “party-sharty” mode and the rest of the gang - Tapu Sena, Bapuji, and other beloved members of Gokuldham Society are gearing up for fun, Bhide is plagued by a disturbing nightmare. Riding his beloved scooter “Sakharam” on an empty road, he suddenly encounters the bhootni. His tension only escalates as real-life events mirror his dream: a black cat crosses their path, and spots a ghostly shadow lurking in the balcony.

And then comes the twist that fans can’t stop talking about - Popatlal, ever hopeful for marriage, meets a beautiful girl on the trip and is instantly smitten… Will he be the first one targeted by the bhootni? Cue chaos, confusion, and classic TMKOC comedy.

With the show tapping into the audience's love for horror-comedy, the track is not just entertaining - it’s also stirring deep nostalgia among long-time viewers. Fans are recalling how the very first bhootni track had become a cultural moment, making the show a national favourite.

Social media is abuzz with clips, reels, and reaction videos, with fans praising the show's ability to reinvent familiar formats while keeping the fun alive. Many are even hoping for a multi-episode suspense arc.

With promos gaining traction and fan theories flying thick and fast, the ‘bhootni’ track is reigniting the horror-comedy flame and once again proving that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah knows how to deliver the unexpected—with its trademark dose of laughter.