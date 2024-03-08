Bhimaa: A disgusting cop story with silly mystical touch

Cast: Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Sankar, Naseer, Malavika Nair, Mukesh Tiwari and Raghu Babu

Direction: A Harsha

Rating: 1.5 stars

After a slew of disasters like 'Ramabanam' and 'Pakka Commercial', popular actor Gopichand returns with a cop story but it leaves the audience in despair. He teams up with Kannada director A Harsha to come up with a unique police story but he would realise his folly sooner than later.

Plot

The story is about a fearless cop (Gopichand) who arrives in Antapyur and takes on the might of a smuggler(Mukesh Tiwari). He beats up goons and falls in love with Malavika Nair. Meanwhile, he gets to know that a temple of lord Shiva has been closed by authorities. He is asked to open it as he helps open school afer shutting down liquor shop. He also reconnects with his brother (Gopichand) who keeps a distance from him for his aggressive nature. Will they reunite and will he able to find mystery behind the closed temple. Watch in theatres

Analysis

Actually, Harsha tries to blend supernatural elements to a routine cop story to dish out a larger-than-life movie but it makes mockery of Lord Shiva. If they thought that releasing 'Bhimaa' during Mahasivarathri today in two Telugu states would give them a filip, they were mistaken. All those references go kaput due to barbaric and over the top mystical villains. It has become a practice for Telugu filmmakers to invoke Hindu Gods like Lord Shiva and this time they brought in Lord Parasuram. But this awful plot of Ayurveda practitioner(Nasser) conducting human trials on kids to find a drug(Sanjeeveeni) which defies death for human beings is unbelievable. Above all, this film makes a mockery of Aghoras who are hailed as ascetic Shaivite Sadhus who sit besides temples and doing few tantrik practices. The big surprise for the audience is Gopichand playing dual roles. Expectedly, one fearless and another one timid who can't express even his love like in hundreds of dual roles movies. However, the siblings bonding fails to strike a chord since it looks more contrived than real. Invoking spirits is another silly idea that goes awry. Villain Nasser says it is Astadigbandham for hero in the climax but it is a thorough suffering for audience who can't move an nch and stuck to their seats for over two hours watching a cliched fare of ghost, of a cop returning to avenge his death. Trying to use chantings of Lord Shiva to enhance heroism of protagonist is outdated. Priya and Malavika have nothing much to do while Vennela kishore comedy is stale and crap. Even police station scenes talking about honest police duty doesn't gel with proceedings.

Performance

Gopichand impresses in action episodes but it is just a routine cop role. While his softer role is not properly established. He looks menacing in climax and fits the bill.

Verdict

Kannada director Harsha who is known for supernatural thrillers in Sandalwood delivers a disappointing fim. Trying to blend mystical element with a cop story falls flat. it will be difficult for even Lord Shiva to help him score a hit in Telugu.