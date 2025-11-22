Bhatti Invites Nagarjuna to Lead Telangana’s Creative Growth

Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana visited Annapurna College of Film & Media on Tuesday and applauded the students’ creativity. He appreciated the institution’s rich legacy, recalling how the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu founded Annapurna Studios in the 1970s when the area lacked basic infrastructure, and how it has since grown into one of Hyderabad’s most important cultural and cinematic landmarks. He acknowledged the leadership of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni in carrying forward this vision through world-class film education at Annapurna College.

“I watched Roll No. 52, made by the students of Annapurna College. The film touched hearts, and I appreciate the director and the entire team for delivering such meaningful work,” the Deputy CM said while addressing the students and faculty.



Highlighting the government’s vision for Telangana’s economic growth, he said, “Our government is committed to developing Telangana into a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047, and the film industry will play a crucial role in this mission. We look forward to the support of senior film icons like Chiranjeevi garu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and other film fraternity as we build this future.” He added that Nagarjuna Akkineni had personally spoken about the exceptional talent emerging from Annapurna College, which inspired his visit.



Akkineni Nagarjuna said: Annapurna Studios was built on my father ANR garu’s vision when he moved the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad. Today, we stand among India’s best with world-class infrastructure and Annapurna College continues his dream of nurturing future storytellers. We are honoured by your visit and committed to supporting Telangana’s growth in global cinema.



The Deputy CM congratulated the students and assured government support to nurture emerging talent and strengthen the state as a global hub for filmmaking, media, innovation and creativity. He also toured Annapurna Studios, ANR Sound & Vision - The 1st Dolby Facility Cinema in India and admired its world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology.

