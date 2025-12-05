 Top
Bharani or Suman Shetty: Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

5 Dec 2025 11:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is in its 13th week, and the nominated contestants are Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Bharani, Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, and Sanjana.

The buzz on social media predicts that the makers could opt for a double elimination. In the event of a double elimination, Sanjana and Suman Shetty will get evicted from the house. If it’s only a single elimination, Sanjana might bid goodbye to the show.

Thanuja is leading with the majority of votes in unofficial polls.

Currently, the Ticket to Finale task is taking place inside the house. Kalyan and Rithu Chowdary are competing to grab a chance to make a direct entry into the finale round.

