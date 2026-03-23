Actress Bhanupriya's Mother Passes Away in Chennai

Chennai: Mother of noted actors Bhanupriya and Shanthipriya, M. Lakshmi, passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. She was 83.

Family sources confirmed that Lakshmi succumbed late in the evening. Her final rites will be performed at in Chennai on Monday at 3 p.m., they said. Bhanupriya and Shanthipriya have a brother named Gopalakrishna.

Lakshmi was the backbone of the actress during her successful stint as a heroine in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films since the beginning. Bhanupriya was last seen reprising the role of a mother in the film Ayalaan starring Siva Karthikeyan two years ago.

In 2018, Bhanupriya's ex-husband, Adarsh Kaushal, passed away in the US. Adarsh, due to a cardiac arrest. Bhanupriya and Adarsh were married in 1998 in the U.S. and have a daughter named Abhinaya, and later separated in 2005, after which the actress returned to Chennai, where she had been living with her daughter and mother.

Shanthipriya was married to Siddharth Ray, a popular Hindi and Marathi actor and grandson of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram. The couple were married in 1992 and had two sons before Siddharth died of a heart attack on March 8, 2004.