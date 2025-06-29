Bhagyashri Borse Roped In as Female Lead Opposite Akhil Akkineni?

Young actress Bhagyashri Borse, who was seen in films like Mr. Bachchan and is also doing Kingdom, is now set to romance Akhil Akkineni in her next project.



“Bhagyashree Borse has been signed up; she liked the script and will begin shooting soon with Akhil and the rest of the cast,” reveals a source. She reportedly replaced Sreeleela, who had to step away due to prior commitments.





“Sreeleela was asked to join the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and had to allot around 40 days for it to work with superstar Pawan Kalyan. To avoid a clash of dates, she informed the producer of Lenin and exited the project,” the source adds.

Of course, Sreeleela’s growing brand value in Tollywood after a string of hits has kept her busy. She has also wrapped up shooting for her Bollywood debut Aashiqui 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan.



Beyond Tollywood, Sreeleela has moved into Kollywood as well, signing a big-ticket film opposite popular star Sivakarthikeyan titled Prashakti. “She is juggling dates between multiple industries as she tries to expand her brand equity, so it’s natural she might have to let go of a couple of Telugu offers,” the source points out.

The film's glimpse, released in April, received good buzz, and now Bhagyashri Borse will be stepping in. While the team is yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest Sreeleela has already communicated her decision, and Bhagyashri has signed on the dotted line.