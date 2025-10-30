Hype Builds for Benz, prequel to Vijay's Leo

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is expanding yet again — this time with ‘Benz’, a gripping prequel to Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Leo. The film, starring Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, has become the talk of the town for exploring Leo Das’s dark and mysterious past.



Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Benz promises to delve into the events that shaped Leo’s transformation, with Madonna Sebastian reprising her role as Elisa Das, further cementing the link to Leo.



The film features a powerhouse ensemble, including Samyuktha Menon, Priyanka Mohan, and Narain — the latter known for his impactful roles in Kaithi and Vikram. Interestingly, Nivin Pauly steps into uncharted territory as the formidable antagonist Walter, marking a bold departure from his usual boy-next-door image.



Although Lokesh Kanagaraj isn’t directing this installment, he is closely supervising the story and screenplay, ensuring that Benz retains the signature tone, style, and interconnected storytelling of the LCU. This makes it the first LCU film not directed by Lokesh, yet very much a part of his expanding universe.



Principal photography for Benz began in May 2025, with the first schedule completed by June. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, and its post-theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Netflix for a hefty sum, reflecting the high anticipation surrounding the project.



Described as an action-packed emotional rollercoaster, Benz aims to deepen the LCU mythology while introducing fresh characters and storylines that could shape the future of the cinematic universe.



With Lokesh’s creative supervision, a stellar cast, and a story that bridges the emotional intensity of Leo with the grit of Kaithi and Vikram, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Benz redefines the LCU legacy.