Bengaluru Comic Con To Kick Off On December 20-21

Comic Con India, one of India’s greatest pop-culture celebrations, has announced its return to Bengaluru, set to take place on December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield.

Stepping into its 13th edition, Comic Con India shows have established themselves as one of the best weekends of the year. The Bengaluru edition is one of the most anticipated pop-culture gatherings uniting cosplayers, gamers, artists, and live performances in the heart of India’s Silicon Valley. It offers aspiring creators a platform to connect with fans and industry professionals, while attendees can meet leading comic book creators, anime artists, and directors. Highlights include the National Cosplay Championship, exclusive merchandise, immersive fan zones, gaming arenas, and engaging interactive sessions.



Speaking about the announcement, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Bengaluru Comic Con has its own flavour. Only here can you find a coder debugging all week and then showing up on the weekend dressed as Darth Vader. This city mixes work and play like no other. From gaming marathons in Koramangala cafés to indie comic meetups in Indiranagar, Bengaluru’s fandom is restless and inventive. It feels just like the startup spirit here, experimenting, building, and pushing boundaries for the sheer love of it. That’s why every edition in Bengaluru feels electric and is proof that pop culture runs deep in the heart of India’s tech capital.”



As a vibrant and inclusive space for the various fandoms, Bengaluru Comic Con provides a unique gateway to opportunities and experiences for enthusiasts throughout Karnataka. The previous edition brought together a mix of international and local talent. American comic creators like Ron Marz (known for his work on Batman Vs Alien, Green Lantern) and Jamal Igle (well known for the comic book series Molly Danger) engaged with fans in panels and meet-and-greet sessions. Simultaneously, Indian creators from leading studios such as Tadam Gyadu, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Indusverse, Sufi Comics, and Amar Chitra Katha showcased their work, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of creativity.

Adding to this, Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, “Bengaluru has a way of turning Comic Con into something bigger than the event itself. You can see students from design colleges debuting their first comics, entire startup teams showing up in themed cosplay, and gamers who bring the same intensity to a LAN match that they do to a hackathon. The city’s energy is collaborative. Fans here don’t just come to watch, they come to build, share, and celebrate together. That’s why Bengaluru Comic Con feels like a festival woven into the city’s own culture of ideas and innovation.”

The previous Bengaluru edition also featured special appearances by stand-up icons like Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Rohan Joshi, Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, Aadar Malik. There was a dedicated 40,000 sq. ft. gaming zone complete with daily tournaments and appearances by popular streamers. VR setups featuring Chandrayaan experiences to themed attractions like the Superman Zone and Minecraft Movie booths created a truly immersive and engaging experience, while cosplayers stole the show by dressing up as global icons like Doctor Strange, Darth Vader, Batman, and local favourites like Suppandi and Chacha Chaudhary.









Last year, Bengaluru Comic Con played host to over 50,000 attendees and more than 5,000 cosplayers participated showcasing the city's energetic and passionate pop culture community.



As Bengaluru Comic Con 2025–26 kicks off, the city’s mix of technology, creativity, and cultural diversity sets the perfect stage for fans to celebrate their fandom.