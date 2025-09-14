 Top
Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Kishkindapuri Collects ₹2.5 Crore on Day Two

BVS Prakash
14 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST

Meanwhile, romantic comedy Little Hearts continues to dominate theatres with over ₹20 crore net collections

A poster of the movie (Photo: X)

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped Kishkindapuri, starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, showed a marginal improvement on its second day.

“The horror flick managed only ₹2.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, slightly higher than the ₹2 crore it collected on day one. But for a big release, it still needs to do a lot more,” the source said. He added that while Bellamkonda attempted a spooky thriller, the film has struggled to connect with the masses.

Anupama Parameswaran, who recently faced a setback with Paradha, takes on an interesting role here and reportedly delivers a subtle performance. “Both Bellamkonda and Anupama need a hit, and they’re banking on positive word of mouth to push collections in the coming days,” the source observed.

Meanwhile, romantic comedy Little Hearts continues to dominate theatres with over ₹20 crore net collections, further intensifying the pressure on Kishkinda Puri. “Even Tejja Sajja’s Mirai has opened strongly and is drawing consistent footfalls, making the competition even stiffer,” the distributor concluded.

