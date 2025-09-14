Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Kishkindapuri Collects ₹2.5 Crore on Day Two

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped Kishkindapuri, starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, showed a marginal improvement on its second day.

“The horror flick managed only ₹2.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, slightly higher than the ₹2 crore it collected on day one. But for a big release, it still needs to do a lot more,” the source said. He added that while Bellamkonda attempted a spooky thriller, the film has struggled to connect with the masses.