Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to Marry Kavya Reddy on April 29 in Tirumala

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to begin a new phase in his life as he prepares to tie the knot with Kavya Reddy. The couple recently made their relationship official with a beautiful Roka ceremony, attended by close family members, friends, and a few industry insiders.



The wedding festivities have already begun, with their engagement ceremony scheduled for April 5 at a lavish farmhouse. The event is expected to be an intimate yet elegant celebration, bringing together loved ones to bless the couple.



The wedding will take place on April 29 in the sacred town of Tirumala, known for its divine atmosphere and spiritual significance. The serene setting is expected to add a special charm to the occasion.



Unlike many recent high-profile celebrity weddings, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is reportedly opting for a low-key ceremony with a carefully curated guest list.



In contrast, actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently had a destination wedding followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad attended by several prominent personalities. Similarly, Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in a star-studded ceremony graced by industry bigwigs like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.



Choosing simplicity over extravagance, Bellamkonda’s wedding is expected to be a more private and meaningful affair, focusing on close relationships rather than grandeur. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting glimpses from the celebrations and sending their blessings to the couple.

