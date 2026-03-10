 Top
Home » Entertainment

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy Celebrate Roka Ceremony

Entertainment
10 March 2026 3:17 PM IST

The actor, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh, held a traditional pre-engagement ritual with Kavya Reddy, a young woman from a well-respected family.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy Celebrate Roka Ceremony
x
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy.

Tollywood action hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for his performances in hits like Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Rakshasudu, recently got engaged.

The actor, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh, held a traditional pre-engagement ritual with Kavya Reddy, a young woman from a well-respected family. The event unfolded in a cozy setting, attended by immediate relatives and select industry pals.

Sources reveal the match blossomed through familial ties. The couple, with Kavya being about four to five years his junior, radiated joy in shared photos.


















( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X