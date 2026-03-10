Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kavya Reddy Celebrate Roka Ceremony

Tollywood action hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for his performances in hits like Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Rakshasudu, recently got engaged.

The actor, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh, held a traditional pre-engagement ritual with Kavya Reddy, a young woman from a well-respected family. The event unfolded in a cozy setting, attended by immediate relatives and select industry pals.

Sources reveal the match blossomed through familial ties. The couple, with Kavya being about four to five years his junior, radiated joy in shared photos.



































































