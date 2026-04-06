Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Gets Engaged to Kavya Reddy

In a radiant evening filled with joy and celebration, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas officially got engaged to Kavya Reddy, marking a significant and heartwarming milestone in their relationship. The ceremony was held at a lavish farmhouse, blending elegance with festivity.



For the special occasion, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas opted for a regal maroon sherwani with subtle textured embroidery, giving him a dignified and refined look. Kavya Reddy dazzled in a heavily embellished designer gown featuring golden-brown floral motifs and a shimmering bodice, complemented by statement diamond jewellery.



The engagement was an intimate yet grand affair attended by close family members, relatives, and a few notable personalities from the Telugu film industry gracing a farm house on the outskirts.



With the engagement ceremony concluded, the couple is now set to tie the knot on April 29 at the sacred Tirumala Temple.



On the work front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is awaiting the release of Tyson Naidu. He is coming off the success of Kishkindapuri and has several promising projects lined up.

