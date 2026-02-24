Inside Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Wedding

In the midst of wedding preparations for what’s shaping up to be the biggest celebrity wedding of the year, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took a refreshing pause to soak up sun, fun and friendly competition.

In a candid moment shared on Vijay’s Instagram Story, friends were seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball with close friends at a scenic poolside setting — laughter, splashes and camaraderie on full display.

In one of the stories — available here:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/thedeverakonda/3839036874538688981?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=MzQ4OTVibXV5NG9z —

Vijay posted a shot focused through a volleyball net with players silhouetted in the water and a ball in mid-air, hinting at a playful match in full swing. Another frame showed a floating drink station complete with red cups and a panoramic landscape beyond the pool, capturing the laid-back celebration vibe ahead of The Wedding of VIROSH.

The images suggest that amidst the grandeur of wedding planning, the couple is taking time to relax, bond with their nearest and dearest, and create joyful memories with friends — all ahead of the formal ceremonies beginning later this week.