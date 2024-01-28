Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner Prize Money, Gifts

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is all to come to a finish tonight. Contestants and audience alike are gearing up to watch the grand finale on Colors Kannada.

After Thukali Santosh's exit from the house, there is tension in the house over who will step out of the house first tonight.

Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, Karthik Mahesh, Drone Prathap and Varthur Santosh are battling it out to clinch the winner's trophy.

So what will the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner take home? As per colors Kannada announcement, Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner will take home a high-end car and electric scooter besides the 50 lakh prize money.

We have to see which finalist will get lucky and take home all these gifts. Watch this space for all the updates from Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house.