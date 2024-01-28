Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Double Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale will be a visual treat. Last night show host Kichcha Sudeep evicted Thukali Santosh on the eve of finals.

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 finals will happen tonight on Colors Kannada. And there is a lot of hope and excitement among viewers and contestants alike.

Tonight being the finals, two more finalists are set to leave the house before the grand finale. As per sources close to the unit, Varthur Santosh and Vinod Gowda are likely to be Evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 10 before the announcement of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner and runners up. Contestants are gearing up for finals during which several actors and dancers will put on a show. Bigg Boss Kannada 10 viewers thoroughly enjoyed their performance last night and the latest promo shows more performances are lined up today as well.

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to know about all the updates from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.