Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Second Runner Up

Over the last few seasons, Colors Kannada has been coming up with novel ways to keep the small screen viewers entertained and hooked to the show.Today is Bigg Boss Kannada 10 final episode and all eyes are on the show to know who won the winner's trophy.It is worth mentioning here that Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh and Varthur Santosh were the finalists in the top 5 list.The early part of BBK10 final saw the elimination of Varthur Santosh and Vinay Gowda. The latest we hear is that Sangeetha Sringeri is the third finalist to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house.Now that leaves the house with two top contenders for the winner's trophy. Now, the final battle for Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trophy is between Drone Prathap and Karthik Mahesh. Stay tuned to know who among the two will be declared as BBK 10 title winner.