Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Final Vote Percentage

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is all set to witness the grand finale tonight. Last night's episode saw Thukali Santosh being shown the door by Kichcha Sudeep. Colors Kannada has introduced a lot of new elements in this season of the show.

Five contestants have reached Bigg Boss Kannada 10 finals. Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh and Varthur Santosh are in the final race.

As per reports, Varthur Santosh and Vinay Gowda will get eliminated before the top 3 Contestants are announced.

Now, let's take a look at Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestants final vote percentage. Check out which finalist garnered how many votes.

Drone Prathap is said to be leading the pack with a whopping 1.5 lakh plus votes, which is said to be 40pc of the total vote share

Karthik Mahesh is believed to have secured 1.2 lakh vote which is about 31pc of the total vote share

Sangeetha Sringeri is at 3rd position with 49K votes garnering around 12pc of the votes

Varthur Santosh has reportedly got 31K votes, earning an 8pc share in the total vote count

At No.5 is Vinay Gowda has got a 6pc share of votes with around 22k plus votes.

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 finalist Thukali Santosh who got eliminated from the house is said to have earned just 2,247 votes from the audience.

With this vote count, it remains to be seen who among the four finalists will win Bigg Boss Kannada 10.

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house.