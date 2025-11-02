Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep’s Shock to Contestants

In a dramatic twist that’s never been seen before in the Bigg Boss Kannada house, host Kiccha Sudeep nominated all housemates after expressing his disappointment with their gameplay. He felt the contestants were not being real or active enough and urged them to show their true personalities inside the house.

Taking the challenge a step further, Kiccha Sudeep has cancelled all tasks for the week, daring contestants to survive and stand out without the safety net of task-driven visibility. With nomination, captaincy, and survival now entirely dependent on audience votes, Bigg Boss Kannada enters an unprecedented phase where viewers are the ultimate deciders. The shake-up has already sparked major buzz among fans and with every decision now in the hands of viewers, Bigg Boss Kannada promises its most unpredictable and explosive week yet.

Produced by EndemolShine India, the show airs on Colors Kannada and continues to redefine reality entertainment with its bold format twists and unpredictable turns.